Kids listings, starting Oct. 13

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

BRISTOL

PEOPLE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD STORY TIME. 10 a.m. Welcome a guest reader from the community. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

BRISTOL

HARVEST DAY FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children are encouraged to come dressed as farmers. Celebrate autumn and meet farm animals from the Southington Regional Agriculture Program. Live music from Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers from 10 to 11 a.m. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Activities are included with museum admission. Children under 1 and members free. www.Imaginenation.org

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

CHILDREN’S AUTHOR SARA BETH VIDETTO. 10:30 a.m. She’ll share her new book, “Turtle’s First Winter: A Read and Find Storybook.” Manross Library, 260 Central St., Bristol. (860) 584-7790. www.BristolLib.com

OCT. 18, 20

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE TRAVEL GIRLS BASKETBALL. 6 to 7 p.m., fourth to sixth grade. 7 to 8 p.m., seventh and eighth grades. Middle School of Plainville, Main Gym, 150 Northwest Dr., Plainville. (860) 302-4286. www.leaguelineup.com/plainvillegirlstravelbasketball

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

BRISTOL

TWO RIGHT FEET PRESENTS ‘DINO DAYS.’ 10 a.m. Learn about dinosaurs. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com

OCT. 19, NOV. 9

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. All ages. Bring a blanket and some dinner and enjoy a movie. Tables and chairs provided. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 29

PLAINVILLE

ANIME AND MANGA CLUB. Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Bring your dinner, your sketches, and anything else you want to share. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 30

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Cozy stories, snack on some animal crackers. Wear your PJs. Bring your cozy blanket or stuffed friend. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. No class Nov. 21. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.