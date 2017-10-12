Meet GOP candidates Oct. 27

Plainville Republican Town Committee Chairperson, Gayle Dennehy and Co-Chair Helen Bergenty announced a “Meet the Candidate” Social on Friday, Oct. 27 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn-Plainville, 400 New Britain Ave., Plianville.

The local candidates for the Town Council, Board of Education, Constables, and Library Trustee will be available to answer any questions pertaining to the town. Other invited guests are some of the candidates wishing to run for governor, Republican State Central Chairman J.R. Romano, State Representative Dr. Bill Petit and State Senator Henri Martin to offer an update on the state of the state.