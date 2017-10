On Tuesday Oct. 17, the Plainville Historic Center will host a presentation by area quilting expert Janet Glynn. “Today’s Quilting: A Modern Look at Quilts” will feature information on new techniques, fabrics, designs, and tools to create modern masterpieces. The program will begin at 7 pm. at the center which is located at 29 Pierce Street in Plainville. The building is handicap accessible. For more information, call (860)747-6577.