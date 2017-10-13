Police blotter for Oct. 13

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Oct. 2 to Thursday, Oct. 5:
- Desmine P. Smith, 23, of 71 Pratt St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Amy S. Lausier, 50, of 122 Milford St. Ext., Unit A1, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with first degree larceny.
- John S. Baker, 47, of 170 Frederick St., 1st floor, Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with three counts of sixth degree larceny.
- Angel J. Cochancela Villah, 28, of 342 Arch St., No. 3N, New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.
- Maura Pablo-Cruz, 52, of 9 Broad St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with unlicensed operator subsequent offense.