Police blotter for Oct. 13

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Oct. 2 to Thursday, Oct. 5:

Desmine P. Smith, 23, of 71 Pratt St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, and traveling unreasonably fast.

Amy S. Lausier, 50, of 122 Milford St. Ext., Unit A1, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with first degree larceny.

John S. Baker, 47, of 170 Frederick St., 1st floor, Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with three counts of sixth degree larceny.

Angel J. Cochancela Villah, 28, of 342 Arch St., No. 3N, New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Maura Pablo-Cruz, 52, of 9 Broad St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with unlicensed operator subsequent offense.