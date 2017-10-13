Pumpkins on parade

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

From pumpkin carvings to a kid’s costume parade to local vendors and live music, downtown Plainville will soon become a Halloween party later this month.

The Third Annual Plainville PumpkinFest will take place downtown rain or shine on Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. Among the highlights planned for the outdoor festival include a variety of food trucks, children’s games, a bounce house, and more. Admission is free.

Kris Dargenio, co-chair of the Plainville PumpkinFest Committee, said the event will return with a haunted house that is “bigger and better” this year—as well as a main stage located in front of Town Hall. A live performance by the band, “All Washed Up” will take place on the stage, in addition to a pie eating contest.

The festival also will return with more participation, as over 25 food trucks and 50 craft and local non-profit vendors are lined up this year.

“We’re really excited about that,” said Dargenio.

When the event kicks off at 4 p.m., children are invited to come dressed in their favorite costume at a Halloween party, which will take place in the parking lot of the Plainville Recreation Department (Whiting Street). Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plainville, Plainville Public Library and the recreation department, the party will feature a magician, followed by a parade at 4:45 p.m. The eighth grade marching band from the Middle School of Plainville will lead the parade, which will start at the recreation department parking lot and end at the library.

Another highlight of the festival that draws interest is the pumpkin carving. During the event, festival goers can bring their carved pumpkins to the pumpkin patch tent where their fall creations will be lit up and displayed on the library lawn. Participants also can enter to win a prize.

Dargenio said the pumpkin carving drew about 30 participants last year.

Since its inception, the PumpkinFest has grown in community support, especially from local businesses like Mizzy Construction Inc., Gnazzo’s, Zarrella Farms, and CWPM. Dattco also is donating shuttle buses, which will run at Plainville High School throughout the event.

“It has really grown—more businesses in town are donating,” said Dargenio.

As community support has grown for the festival, support also has grown for the Plainville Community Fund, which benefits from the event every year.

Last year, $6,000 was raised for the fund, and Dargenio said the committee hopes the festival will raise $8,000 this year.

Established in 2006 at the Main Street Community Foundation, the fund serves as an additional resource for charitable projects and programs that improves the lives of Plainville residents.

“It goes back into our community,” said Dargenio.

For more information about the third Annual Plainville PumpkinFest, visit plainvillepumpkinfest.com/.