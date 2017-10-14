Legislators meet with constituents Oct. 17

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) invite Plainville residents to join them for a morning Coffee Hour on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Bolo Café & Bakery, 33 Whiting St., Plainville.

The public is invited for coffee and conversation from 8 to 9 a.m. to meet with their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol, including the ongoing state budget crisis.

All residents are encouraged to attend and discuss any legislative or local concerns. Coffee will be provided.

Those unable to attend the event but would like to speak with their legislator(s) may contact Petit at 800-842-1423 and Martin at 860-240-0022.