Travel basketball try-outs

Plainville Boys’ Travel Basketball has announced its try-out schedule.

Grade 8 try-outs will be Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Middle School of Plainville from 8 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 20 at Kegal Gym at Plainville High School from from 8 to 9 p.m.

Grade 7 try-outs will be Thursday, Oct. 19 at MSP from 7 to 8 p.m. The second is Friday, Oct. 20 at Kegal (PHS) from 7 to-8 pm

Grade 5 and 6 try-outs are Thursday, Oct. 19 at MSP from 6 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 20 at Kegal (PHS) from 6 to 7 p.m.

Athletes must attend at least one tryout practice to be considered. There will be a brief parent meeting after the first tryout.

The fee to participate is between $125 and $140 and covers officials, uniforms, league fees, and equipment.

A league director is being sought. Anyone interested can email Lisa Mandeville and LLman23@hotmail.com or call (860) 384-4217

Email Lisa Mandeville at LLman23@hotmail.com if you’re interested in coaching.