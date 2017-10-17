Obituaries: Gary Paul Davis

Gary Paul Davis, 59, of Plainville, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Britain after a lengthy illness.

Gary was born on May 8, 1958 in Hartford, son to Mrs. Shirley Roberts. He was a graduate of Plainville High School Class of 1976 where he made many lasting friendships. He loved sports and was an avid reader, which led him to become a member of the Book Club of America. In addition, he enjoyed helping people, especially his mother with various tasks such as gardening and maintaining the lawn.

Gary is survived by his mother, Shirley Roberts, who will dearly miss him. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville has care of arrangements. Please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com for more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy.