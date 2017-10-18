Get your Girl Scout cookies for Election Day

Girl Scouts in area towns will be hosting statewide cookie booths at a variety of locations starting on Saturday Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 12.

At the Election Day Booth Sales, cookies include all of your favorites this year: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Savannah Smiles, Girl Scout S’mores, and the gluten-free cookie, Toffee-Tastic®! That’s right; the Girl Scout S’mores is back this year!

Don’t want to eat Girl Scout Cookies, but still want to support Girl Scouts? Many of the booths will offer customers the opportunity to support Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Gift of Caring program, Cookies for Heroes. Cookies are a wonderful way to say “thank you” to our service women and men who serve overseas and at home.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit gsofct.org.