Miscellaneous listings, starting Oct. 20

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

BRISTOL

TAG AND APPLE FRITTER SALE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 747-5191.

OCT. 21-22

BRISTOL

BRISTOL GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 45TH ANNUAL GEM AND MINERAL SHOW. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Bob Jones, author, will speak about the Bristol Copper Mine on Saturday at noon and Sunday at 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave.,

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

BRISTOL

29TH ANNUAL HOPPERS FALL FOLIAGE EVENT. 1:30 p.m. “Legends of the Hoppers 2017.” Learn about those who walked the Hoppers Trails as part of daily colonial life, during a guided foliage hike. Unique geological features dating back to The Ice Age will be discussed. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water. Well-behaved dogs must be on a leash. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trails are not groomed walking surfaces, expect rough terrain. Sponsored by the City of Bristol’s Hoppers Birge Pond Nature Preserve Committee and the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department. Main parking lot at Beech Street and Crescent Drive. Rain cancels.

MONDAY, OCT. 23

OTHER

SINGLES JAZZ NIGHT AND DINNER. Held by Social Connections. 6:30 p.m. After dinner listen to the Hartford Jazz Orchestra at 8 p.m. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. No admission charge. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

BRISTOL MUNICIPAL FORUM FOR CANDIDATES. Sponsored by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. 6 p.m. Candidates for Council and mayor. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol in the auditorium. (860) 584-4718. CentralCTChambers.org

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

BRISTOL

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Redcrossblood.org, 1-800-RED CROSS.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

EVENING BOOK REVIEW. 6 p.m. Manross staff will give the reviews and have books available for check out. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. www.BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

BRISTOL

MOVIE: ‘GOING IN STYLE.’ 1 p.m. Film with Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND BANQUET. 6 p.m., social. 7 p.m., banquet. Honoring 25 of the most influential African-American men and women in the area. “Steadfast and Immovable.” Keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best, Pastor Redeemers A.M.E. Zion. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $75 per person. $40 for children 12 and under.

HALLOWEEN PARTY. 9 p.m. Featuring Soul Sound Review. Cash prizes for best costumes. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE REPUBLICAN TOWN COMMITTEE MEET THE CANDIDATES SOCIAL. 7 to 9 p.m. Local candidates for council, Board of Education, constables, and library trustee will be available to answer questions. Also invited are some of the candidates wishing to run for governor, State Center chair J.R. Romano, State Rep. Dr. Bill Petit, and State Senator Henri Martin. Fairfield Inn-Plainville, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Sessions Woods Wildlife Area, Burlington Avenue, Burlington. No charge for walk. After, go out for lunch. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO SEE THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR WITH THE ROCKETTES. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, Southington. Departure time to be determined. Lunch at Carmine’s, rigatoni and broccoli and chicken marsala. $198, includes transportation, Radio City, Carmine’s, gratuity. (860) 621-8121, (860) 621-3024.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plainville. $1. lynn.damoboise@snet.net

BRISTOL

THE ST. ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. A large variety of crafter, food and fun. Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St., Bristol.

OTHER

CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. Avon Health Center, 652 West Avon Rd., $35 per table. (860) 321-2181.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru OCT. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY CLINTON DECKERT. Southington Community Cultural Arts, 93 Main St., Southington. Gallery is open Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. SouthingtonArts.org

NOW thru OCT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY DONALD LEGER OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru OCT. 29

BRISTOL

THE HAUNTED GRAVEYARD. Open weekends, starting 5 p.m. 45 minute walk-through filled with different haunted house scenes. 200 scary monsters. New maze scene. Rides open although Kiddieland and Crocodile Cove will be closed. Park and Haunted Graveyard are separate attractions. All guests must enter via the main gates and are encouraged to arrive early. Lake Compounce, Bristol/Southington. Tickets available in advance. www.LakeCompounce.com

NOW thru NOV. 2

OTHER

‘A SUSPENSION OF STEREOTYPIC PERCEPTION.’ A photographic exhibition of works by Tunxis lecturer in photography, Christine Breslin. Wallace Barnes and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Gallery at Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Gallery is open Monday to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. asimoes@tunxis.edu.

NOW thru OCT. 29

OTHER

THE 27TH ANNUAL MEMBERS’ CARRIAGE HOUSE EXHIBIT. Presented by the Art League of New Britain. More than 140 works of 50-plus artists. Awards and opening reception, Friday, Oct. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. Gallery Hours: Saturday and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. and by appointment. Art League of New Britain, 30 Cedar St., New Britain in the Sanford Low and Meta Lacy Galleries. (860)229-1484

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.