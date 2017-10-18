Pair of Blue Devils head Down Under to play baseball this winter

Plainville Blue Devils senior baseball players Dylan Morrell and Nathan Michalek have been selected to participate on the Goodwill Series American baseball team to compete in the 12 game Goodwill Series to be held in Adelaide, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand, according to Plainville Community Schools Athletic Director, Chris Farrell.

“I couldn’t be more excited for these two exceptional young men. They have worked very hard athletically and academically for the last four years. They represent what we want all our student athletes to aspire to be. They are truly ‘ALL-IN,’ and I look forward to seeing the lifetime memories they will encounter on this trip,” said Farrell in a press release from Plainville schools.

According to a news release from the Goodwill Series organization, the series will help players prepare for a future career as a baseball player, either at the collegiate or professional levels. The State Team Australian baseball players are the best in their country. Many are professional players and Olympic team players. The Goodwill Series players will train with professional coaches, scouts, and athletic trainers.

The Plainville players were nominated by PHS baseball coach Lou Mandeville, and received a call in September indicating that they had been selected from a pool of players from across the United States to participate in the series. The players were chosen by a group of coaches, professional scouts and college scouts. The series will be held from Dec. 21 – Jan. 5, and the students will be matched with Australian host families overseas for the duration of their stay. The Goodwill Series provides the opportunity for the players and the host families to share experiences and learn about each other’s cultures, in addition to the opportunity to play on the Goodwill Series American Team.

“Being selected to participate on the team is a huge honor, to represent the town of Plainville and our country. We have a great opportunity to play with professional baseball players in the series, and I am proud to have been nominated and chosen,” said Morrell in the press release.

“It is a great honor to be chosen for baseball talent, but this trip will have more of an impact on me than just the baseball career preparation. It will teach me how to conduct myself as a professional in another country,” said Michalek, according to the press release.

.Morrell and Michalek are currently fundraising to defer the cost of their upcoming trip. Individuals or organizations that wish to contribute, may contact them at NateandDylanGoodwillSeries@gmail.com.

“Nate and Dylan have a unique opportunity to travel abroad, where they will promote partnership through sports while developing as student-athletes and global citizens. In addition, they will be able to experience a new culture, gain perspective and insight from others, while making memories that will last a lifetime. These two young men will serve as ambassadors for the community of Plainville and represent themselves, their families, and our school with pride and class during their trip ‘Down Under,’ said Plainville High School Principal, Roberto Medic, according to the press release.