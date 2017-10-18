Students at Wheeler celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with art

Students in all grades at Wheeler School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) by learning about Hispanic artists and art traditions from Hispanic countries. Kindergarten students learned about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and created a self-portrait. First grade students learned about Mexico’s Day of the Dead and made sugar skulls. Second grade students learned about Spanish artist Pablo Picasso and made cubist guitars. Third grade students learned about a traditional art form called Molas from the Kuna Indian women of Panama/Columbia and created Molas made out of paper. Fourth grade also learned about Mexico’s Day of the Dead, and made skeletons doing everyday activities. Fifth grade students learned about the importance of the sun to the Mexican culture and made suns in a piece of aluminum using a metal tooling technique.