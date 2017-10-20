Meet council candidate: Christopher Wazorko

Christopher Wazorko

Democrat

Incumbent)

What do you feel have been successes in economic development for Plainville over the past two years—or what have been its failures? Explain.

Over the past two years, Plainville has economically experienced a mixed result of successes and failures. We did see a small number of businesses make Plainville their home or expand their current operations. We have had some success with a few small businesses in town. As a father of three daughters, I am proud of the success of female owned businesses in town. However, we do have shortfalls that need to be addressed. The “Chung” property is still vacant and undeveloped. We also see a large number of vacancies in the downtown area. We need to continue to repair and replace our aging infrastructure, specifically our roads, sidewalks, and public buildings to assist in our economic development program.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past year about Connecticut’s current economic situation, and the proposed reductions in municipal aid. If elected, how would you ensure that taxpayers get the best bang for their buck, given the uncertainty in state revenue?

The current situation at the state is going to have a significant impact on services, staff, and taxes in Plainville. Both the current governor’s proposal and the Republican proposal would result in millions of dollars in reduced aid from the state. If an agreement is not reached and a compromise not found, the citizens of Plainville would be responsible for these unfortunate decisions. Under the current Republican and governor’s proposed budgets the Town of Plainville sees a reduction in state aid of up to $8 million. This would result in “extreme” reductions in town staff and services. To put this in perspective, the town spends about $1.5 million on garbage pickup and about $4.5 million on Public Safety (Fire and Police). These three important departments alone do not make up the $8 million reduction. We would still need to find $2 million to make the budget balance. As you can see the effects of the proposed reduction would have an impact well beyond just “tightening our belts.” We are going to have to change the way we approach balancing budgets and prepare for the worse-case scenario but continue to work towards a reasonable solution that does not adversely affect the citizens.

From infrastructure and park improvements to school building projects to closing the town’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, the town has pursued a variety of projects over the past two years. Do you feel that Plainville is a community of progress—or a community that remains stagnant when trying to move ahead? Explain your answer.

Plainville is certainly a community of progress. In fact I would argue Plainville is at the leading edge in certain areas regarding progress. As mentioned in the question, we are currently working on improvements and upgrades to the parks of Plainville. Some of the other infrastructure improvements we are working on include a five-year road repaving plan, a remodel of the Wheeler Elementary School, and soon we will be moving ahead with a mandated phosphorus removal upgrade for our sewer plant. We are expanding our Chromebook and Pre-K program in the schools. We continue to work with the Senior Center staff to make sure we are meeting the needs of the growing senior population. As a community it is important that we continue to prioritize our spending so that we create a community of progress. We cannot afford to waste what we have and need to be smart when deciding where to put our resources.