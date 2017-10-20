Meet council candidate: John Kisluk

John Kisluk

Registered Democrat write-in candidate

Challenger

What do you feel have been successes in economic development for Plainville over

the past two years—or what have been its failures? Explain.

Development has been good at Strawberry Fields and Northwest Drive, but we still have many buildings and properties for sale or rent. Our Grand List shows that we are not gaining. The economic commission is doing a good job, but we need to find more incentives to bring in more business.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past year about Connecticut’s current economic situation, and the proposed reductions in municipal aid. If elected, how would you ensure that taxpayers get the best bang for their buck, given the uncertainty in state revenue?

With state economic condition in mind, Plainville has to cut back on unnecessary projects. One example is when 3,410 voters voted against the demolition of old Linden Street School, and the council ignored the voters and spent more than $3 million on the project. The building should have been saved for future use. I feel that our debt service is too high. Final state school project payments should have gone to pay down our loans. Now the state thinks that Plainville is a rich town because we have $10 million in our fund balance.

From infrastructure and park improvements to school building projects to closing the town’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, the town has pursued a variety of projects over the past two years. Do you feel that Plainville is a community of progress— or a community that remains stagnant when trying to move ahead? Explain your answer.

As far as park improvements are concerned, parks are for all the citizens. Park donations and town improvements are a positive.

With the infrastructure issue, it is my opinion that the town is wasting more than $5 million on unnecessary items at Wheeler School.

One project that should be fought and put to death is the Tilcon project that will destroy our state protected watershed lands. The council needs to speak against this project and stop the town manager from speaking and writing in favor of this destructive project.

I feel that the trail project has no benefit to the town and the designs to date are not in the best interest of many property owners. I feel that this project should be put on hold.