Meet council candidate: Ty Cox

Ty Cox

Republican

Challenger

What do you feel have been successes in economic development for Plainville over the past two years—or what have been its failures? Explain.

In the past two years, Plainville has participated in school building projects and improving infrastructure to increase economic development. After renovating all of its other public schools, Plainville decided to renovate Wheeler Elementary School as it desperately needed. After years of zero roads being fixed, Plainville proposed a five-year project to resurface as many roads as it could. If elected, I plan to continue Plainville’s participation in projects in which we increase our economic development to make the town better for its citizens.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past year about Connecticut’s current economic situation, and the proposed reductions in municipal aid. If elected, how would you ensure that taxpayers get the best bang for their buck, given the uncertainty in state revenue?

Every town and city will be forced to make tough decisions in the leading years after losing millions in state funding. If elected, I will aid our Town Council in being more efficient and innovative in order to consolidate funds and cut down on unnecessary spending. I am confident that I can communicate with the council members to find the best possible solution for the budget cuts we will face.

From infrastructure and park improvements to school building projects to closing the town’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, the town has pursued a variety of projects over the past two years. Do you feel that Plainville is a community of progress— or a community that remains stagnant when trying to move ahead? Explain your answer.

Plainville is a town that has progressed in recent years. We do have newer schools, better roads, and are trying to close the gap in the Heritage Canal Trail. But it is in the coming years where we need to continue our progression through state declines. We must continue to increase efficiencies and improve our infrastructure to not fall behind as our state has. If elected, I will collaborate with other council members to keep our progressive mentality going and continue to improve Plainville.