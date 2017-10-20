Meet the candidate: Deborah J. Tompkins

Deborah J. Tompkins

Republican

Incumbent

What do you feel have been successes in economic development for Plainville over the past two years—or what have been its failures? Explain.

I think Plainville is business friendly, and our base is growing with new businesses moving in on a steady basis. The Cancer Center a few years ago was a major win, and now we’ll have Frankie’s moving in to the former Grumpy’s spot.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past year about Connecticut’s current economic situation, and the proposed reductions in municipal aid. If elected, how would you ensure that taxpayers get the best bang for their buck, given the uncertainty in state revenue?

These are difficult times for sure; at the state level we need to ensure that we vote people in that will work the hardest to keep things under control, and at the town level we need to keep a good balance with incentives to bring businesses to Plainville along with good old belt tightening and common sense. I think we’ve done a very good job that by keeping increases as low as possible, and one year we actually had a zero increase.

From infrastructure and park improvements to school building projects to closing the town’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, the town has pursued a variety of projects over the past two years. Do you feel that Plainville is a community of progress—or a community that remains stagnant when trying to move ahead? Explain your answer.

This is also a balancing act. Of course, we want to be a community of progress. Moving forward is paramount. Maintenance and upkeep on our schools and roadways are important. I think we have done well with this as we bond projects only as other bonding drops off. We also need to weigh the cost of our special projects while maintaining the qualities that make Plainville a great town to reside.