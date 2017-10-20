Meet the candidate: Kathy Pugliese

Kathy Pugliese

Republican

Incumbent

What do you feel have been successes in economic development for Plainville over the past two years—or what have been its failures? Explain.

Plainville has had an explosion of business development over the past few years. We are a town that businesses look to for a stable tax base and also is centrally located. Recent activity includes U-HAUL, Walker Crane, Ducci Electrical, Phoenix Soil, Firestone, Dunkin Donuts on Farmington Avenue, a proposed funeral home on Broad Street, Community Pharmacy on Route 10, Rebel Dog Coffee and JV’s Taproom, Six Mile Holdings LLC, businesses on Robert Jackson Way and a new hair salon, Brandy’s Beauty Bar on New Britain Avenue. Summit Crane also moved to Plainville from Bristol. Economic Development is going strong in Plainville.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past year about Connecticut’s current economic situation, and the proposed reductions in municipal aid. If elected, how would you ensure that taxpayers get the best bang for their buck, given the uncertainty in state revenue?

As chair of the Town Council, I would make sure any expenditure is necessary and used to support our community. Contract negotiations must be carefully conducted with fiscal discipline to diminish future tax increases. Any non-essential expenditures will be vetted and prioritized. Every line will be scrutinized from capital expenditures to salaries and wages, utilities and most especially revenues. Our obligation to support our taxpayers and those who perform essential services is vital for us to survive this ongoing crisis.

From infrastructure and park improvements to school building projects to closing the town’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, the town has pursued a variety of projects over the past two years. Do you feel that Plainville is a community of progress—or a community that remains stagnant when trying to move ahead? Explain your answer.

Plainville is a community that has embraced projects and ideas that keep us growing and interesting.

Our efforts to improve our schools, roadways and recreational activities have had a positive impact on our residents. I offer the example of our park patrol officer hired this past summer. He was a highly visible member of law enforcement at Norton Park, and our visitors were delighted to meet him and know he was there keeping our park a great place for all to enjoy. Annually, we have three very large events: Wings and Wheels, the Hot Air Balloon Festival, and the PumpkinFest, which draw thousands to our town. The Heritage Trail is another vibrant project the town is pursuing for continued activity in our community.