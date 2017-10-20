Meet the candidate: Rosemary Morante

Rosemary Morante

Democrat

Incumbent

What do you feel have been successes in economic development for Plainville over the past two years—or what have been its failures? Explain.

Our Planning and Economic Development Department actively works with current and prospective businesses to provide information and assistance. Several incentive programs also exist and are administered by the Economic Development Agency. In order to grow our economy, I have supported those which have come to the Town Council for approval. These incentives allow local businesses to expand or improve capacity. Overall, we have seen a number of businesses relocate, expand, start as new enterprises, or even reinvent themselves. This includes larger ones in locations such as the Route 372/Route 10 intersection or smaller service, retail, or food establishments. In fact, my out-of-town friends often comment on the many dining, entertainment, retail, and service “amenities” that we enjoy in Plainville. At the same time, there are concerns. It is good news that several new businesses now occupy locations in the center. However, attracting and sustaining new uses of all downtown properties remains a challenge. This includes the former construction company complex on West Main Street, which we have begun to address. Another long-time and continuing concern, of course, is the future improvement and development of specific properties on the north side of New Britain Avenue.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past year about Connecticut’s current economic situation, and the proposed reductions in municipal aid. If elected, how would you ensure that taxpayers get the best bang for their buck, given the uncertainty in state revenue?

Uncertainty about state funding has been a major worry for us. Hopefully, by the time this appears, we will have a state budget and it will be one that does not result in a drastic reduction of FY2018 funding for Plainville. However, at the very least, I think that we need to anticipate some overall reduction of state funding over time. We need to work with staff to carefully set priorities, plan, and find new and creative ways to become more financially efficient. Both the Board of Education and town government have already set direction in doing this. Areas to continue exploring include regional initiatives, energy savings programs, grant opportunities, and potential consolidation of services and resources where appropriate.

From infrastructure and park improvements to school building projects to closing the town’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, the town has pursued a variety of projects over the past two years. Do you feel that Plainville is a community of progress—or a community that remains stagnant when trying to move ahead? Explain your answer.

I believe that Plainville has progressed. The June building referendum results, for example, were a major testament to the community’s support of our public schools, which are well-known for leadership and innovation in many areas. Other examples are the multi-year road improvement plan, recent upgrades at Norton Park, and active involvement in collaborative efforts for a final trail design. The town has also been proactive on several issues such as the hard water and traffic concerns. And I must mention that our senior center services are second to none in Connecticut. I also believe that we must absolutely continue to move forward. I will support efforts to maintain our resources and improve quality of life for all. I encourage town efforts to be proactive on future matters of citizen concern such as those cited above. Finally, although our Council role in relation to schools is primarily fiscal, I will always believe that strong public schools are a cornerstone of the community’s success.