Sen. Martin supports compromise budget

On Thursday, State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) voted for a state budget that puts an end to a four-month impasse and restores local municipal and education funding.

“This budget means that towns like Plymouth and Plainville will receive the funding necessary to meet the educational needs of their students,” Sen. Martin said, reported a press release from his office. “It means the towns I represent will not have to send supplemental property tax bills, cut crucial services, or lay off employees.”

According to the press release, Martin said the budget was a compromise between legislative Democrats and Republicans, and contains measures that include some historic Republican victories.

“When I came to the Senate in 2015, I wanted to build a foundation of confidence for the people of Connecticut and the business community that encourages them to stay here,” he said in the press release. “That happens with a framework for economic stability, which means our policies – first and foremost – must be to lower taxes and minimize state spending.”

“This budget makes policy changes, including what I believe are the cornerstone of sound fiscal policy: enactment of a constitutional spending cap, a cap on state bonding, and municipal mandate relief that helps towns save money. This budget exempts Social Security from the state income tax and starts phasing out the income tax on retiree pensions. It provides a fair distribution of education funding. It preserves funding for mental health and substance abuse, Care4Kids, Connecticut Home Care for the Elderly, Meals on Wheels, and more,” said Martin, according to the press release.

The press release reported Martin said the budget establishes a benchmark for future changes, and shows that Republican policies can move the state toward economic stability.

“We have begun to address the root causes of Connecticut’s fiscal problems,” he said in the press release. “We still have much to do before our state is firmly on the path to economic success. The budget is not perfect and it doesn’t solve all of Connecticut’s problems. It’s going to take time, but I believe this bipartisan agreement is a first step to restore the state’s economy. It shows that we have heard the people of Connecticut loud and clear.”

Sen. Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.