Energy program to replace boilers at MSP

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The boiler that recently failed at the Middle School of Plainville (MSP) can soon be replaced now that the town has officially moved forward with an energy savings program.

Last Monday, the Town Council unanimously approved to enter into the Eversource Energy Opportunities Program with PTE Energy of Plainville. Earlier this month, the council approved a $580,000 additional appropriation to participate in the program, which is offering grant incentives to replace the boilers at MSP and to install LED lighting at Plainville High School, Linden Street School, and various town buildings.

The town could receive a total grant incentive of $389,011 from Eversource if the boiler is replaced by Dec. 31. If these improvements are made, the town would receive $83,578 in annual energy savings. This would be a payback of 8.2 years and a “return on investment of over 12 percent.

On Oct. 2, one of MSP’s boilers failed after lasting for more than 25 years.

After several questions were raised about whether the boiler could be repaired at all, Dan Varonne, president of Power & Process, Inc., addressed the council’s questions about the project.

Although boilers can be repaired “generally speaking,” said Varonne, how long they can last after undergoing the fix is unknown. Varonne told the council that the boiler failed for a reason, and “potentially, it could happen again.”

“That boiler cannot be repaired,” said Varonne. “It has catastrophically failed.”

Varonne, who designs and makes recommendations about boilers, also said boilers have a maximum life expectancy of 30 years, depending on how they are maintained and operated throughout their life.

This past April, Varonne visited MSP, and said the new boilers are “much more efficient” with the way it operates and burns natural gas “cleanly.”

“The amount of energy savings will be significant if you do this project because of the efficiency in the way gas is burned and the efficiency of the way the boilers operate,” Varonne told the council.

Later in the meeting, School Facilities Director Steve Busel said when his staff opened up the failed boiler a week before to inspect it, a crack was found on the outside where it had been slowly leaking previously. There also was a crack on the inside, which caused the combustion chamber to fill up about six inches of water, added Busel.

Busel has been in contact with a few mechanical workers about the incident. Before he began working in the district 13 years ago, Busel said he did not think the boilers underwent any chemical treatments.

“When boilers do fail like this and crack, it’s usually because the metal has gotten weak,” said Busel, who was uncertain how much longer the second boiler would last. “With proper care, they do last 25 or 30 years. Since I’ve been here, we’ve been treating the boilers.”