Police blotter for Oct. 27

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 22:

Jose A. Malave, 29, of 406 Lasalle St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with illegal sale of marijuana, illegal possession of cocaine, illegal possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of plate(s), and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Joseph E. Mangan, 28, of 71 Russell Ave., Unit 7A, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Kole E. Verner, 22, of 10 Clairann Dr., Danbury, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Sheryl L. Robinson, 40, of 41 Miller Rd., Unit U43, Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, illegal possession of crack cocaine, illegal possession of suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate incident, she was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Stacey J. Jankowski, 47, of 78 Welch St., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with carrying/selling a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless endangerment, first degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Ryan C. Muller, 18, of 329 Main St., Unit B, Terryville, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with second degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, throwing an object at a motor vehicle, and a control signal violation.

Joseph A. Checovetes, 18, of 218 Crown St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with second degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and throwing an object at a motor vehicle.

Nicholas R. Holcomb, 18, of 389 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with second degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and throwing an object at a motor vehicle.

John J. Beaulieu, 18, of 259 Fern Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with second degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and throwing an object at a motor vehicle.