The dead will be dancing at museum’s Zombie Ball

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The walking dead will dance among the carousel horses this Friday as the New England Carousel Museum brings backs its Zombie Ball for a second installment.

The Halloween event will be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“Last year, the event had a good response and several attendees mentioned how they would be sure to attend the event again,” said Harmony Chamberlain Harrington, the marketing coordinator of the museum. “This year, we are kicking it up a notch with what attendees can expect and making it a bigger and even better event than last year. So far we have had a great response and word is still spreading.”

Last year, said Harrington, “We had an array of costumes… From zombies, to traditional costumes, to representations of pop culture, there was a good amount of variety.”

Adding to the spooktacular event, said Harrington, “This year, we have several local businesses on board, including It! Candy, Bamboozled, Firefly Hollow Brewing, Onyx Moonshine, 50 West, DuPont Funeral Home, and the Bristol Observer, that have provided sponsorship through monetary funding and/or donation of goods. Because of their generosity, there will be a variety of treats for attendees to enjoy, beyond last year’s candy bar and munchies. This year will also feature a sideshow—by Circus Delecti, Connecticut’s longest running sideshow— during the first hour of the event, which ties not only into the fun of Halloween, but also our exhibit ‘INK: The History and Ritual of Tattoo & Body Art.’”

The Zombie Ball was tied into the “INK” exhibit, said Harrington, because of “The general creepiness and mystery often associated with the sideshow, which regularly had performers displayed for their tattoos, ties into both Halloween and the INK exhibition. Further, the INK exhibit is one of the most ambitious temporary exhibits the Carousel Museum has had. It is common for museums to include their temporary exhibits in their events and having it up during Halloween, it would be a shame not to incorporate it in some way.”

The spotlight is on zombies among the carousel horses but fear not, said Harrington, if you have another Halloween preference.

“While zombies are highly encouraged, all costumes are welcome,” said Harrington. “However, we have found that zombies are extremely versatile. You can combine being a zombie with pretty much any other costume idea and have a great costume for this event.”

The adult party is a good fit for the museum, said Harrington because, “Halloween is a great reason to not only celebrate with those already associated with the museum but also introduce it to a new audience. This event draws in people who may have never heard of the museum, let alone visited it. It’s through these events that many people become familiar with the museum, its mission, and its programming.”

For this year’s event, the museum also has teamed up the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce’s Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow.

“PYVOT has been a great partner for the event,” said Harrington. “Our committee has worked well collaborating on ways to make this the best event possible. As a young professional group, their members are our target audience for events like this, and we hope to continue this partnership with other events.”

The Zombie Ball will be held at The New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol on Friday, Oct. 27 from 8 p.m .to 1 a.m. Circus Delecti will present its Coney Island Freak Show from 8 to 9 p.m. The event is BYOB. There will be dancing, local fare, and entertainment. There will be prizes for the best costumes. Admission is $25 at the door. Reservations may be made at (860) 585-5411. For more information, go to www.TheCarouselMuseum.org