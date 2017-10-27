Wild finish results in PHS victory

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Devils kept battling back from four deficits and then hung on for a 38-33 win over RHAM in a wild finish last Friday at Tinty Stadium with the stands full celebrating homecoming weekend. Junior quarterback Frank Griffin tied a school record, throwing four touchdown passes in a game, completing 11 of 22 passes for 162 yards and carried four times churning up 59 yards worth of real estate.

Plainville fumbled the ball away on the first play of the game and the 1-4 Blue Devils looked like they were in for a long night after RHAM took a quick 7-0 lead. Another lost fumble, after a Griffin to Ben Root touchdown pass that gave Plainville the lead, with under a minute to play in the first half it allowed the Sachems to score a go-ahead touchdown 27-24 lead at the break.

The Blue Devils may not have ever been in the game if not for the exciting play of E.J. Wynkoop (eight rushes for 68 yards and three catches for 54 yards). The senior took it to the house twice in the first half hauling in a 51-yard pass play from Griffin and then scampering 70 yards to pay dirt to keep Plainville in the game.

The one play that made all the difference on the scoreboard was the three points scored by sophomore kicker Mason Sarra who split the uprights on a simply amazing 42 yard field goal with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter.

This back and forth tussle wasn’t really decided until there was 43 seconds left in the contest. RHAM was driving down the field with under a minute to play and was set up at the Plainville 23 yard line facing a second and five trailing by five points.

A touchdown would have been the game winning points for the 3-3 Sachems. Jordan Frye took the pitch from quarterback Callum Redman and was immediately drilled by junior defensive end Sam Lestini.

The ball popped out and Lestini grabbed it before it hit the turf. Griffin came out of the huddle and took a knee on consecutive plays to run out the clock and the Blue Devils secured the win setting off a celebration along the sidelines.

“This was a back and forth kind of game,” said Lestini. “A lot of turnovers, a lot of penalties and mistakes made by both teams. We needed that one big play to make it happen and when that ball popped out my heart jumped in my chest. It felt amazing when we got the possession back and ran out the clock.”

The Plainville defense gave up a lot of yards but took advantage of every mistake the Sachems made. Ben Root, Alex Hernandez and Jason Mills along with Sarra and Lestini recovered fumbles to give the Blue Devils five takeaways.

At the start of the second half, RHAM was gearing up to take over the game looking to extend a three point advantage into a 10 point lead. The Sachems drove down to the Blue Devils five yard line but were stopped cold on a fourth down tackle from senior Denzyl Rosado.

Griffin drove Plainville all the way down field, hitting Jailen Lindsey on a 15 yard pass, and Brady Callahan (three catches, 52 yards) on a 31 yard throw. RHAM came up with a back breaker intercepting a pass at their own one yard line.

The Blue Devils got the ball back when Sarra came away with a fumble recovery and five plays later Griffin found Cody Marquis on a 17 yard touchdown strike. Hernandez recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Blue Devils were pounding on the door again.

A 15-yard pass to Callahan was followed by a six yard scoring pass to the junior receiver and in a span of less than two minutes a four point deficit had suddenly become an 11-point lead at 38-27. In the process, Griffin tied the all-time record for touchdown passes in a game at four.

“We just got a lot closer as a family during the bye week,” said Griffin. “We are tired of losing and we knew we had to come together as a team and have everyone’s back.”

“It didn’t matter if we fumbled or had an interception we knew the defense would pick us up. And it didn’t matter how many yards we gave up we knew the offense would put points on the board.”

“I don’t know how to feel right now tying the record and this being our first win on this field. We all had a great game tonight. Mason, our kicker, is an amazing talent and showed that on that field goal. The receivers, running backs and all the praise goes to those guys up front our line did a tremendous job.” (Alec Karal, Lestini, Nick Cianchetti, Mike McGinley and Mills).

As the game wound down, the mistakes continued to pile up with 18 penalties called (RHAM 11 for minus 85 yards, Plainville 7 for minus 65 yards) for a total of 150 minus yards. But in the end it was the big play from the Blue Devils defense that allowed the offense to take the field and take a knee to run out the clock.

“This was a great football game in a great atmosphere with this being home