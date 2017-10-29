Youth basketball program offered

The Plainville Recreation Department is offering a basketball program for boys and girls in grades 2 and 3. Rules and equipment including lower baskets and smaller balls are used to adapt to the abilities of this age group. Participants will be taught basketball rules, skills, and teamwork.

Play will begin with a clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 14 for grade two and Tuesday, Nov. 21 for grade three at Linden Street School from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Games and practices will be on Mondays and Tuesdays at Linden Street School.

Volunteers are needed as coaches. If you are interested in helping out, please contact the Recreation Department at (860)747-6022. A meeting for all interested volunteers will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Recreation Office, 50 Whiting St..

Sign-ups are being accepted at the Recreation Department at 50 Whiting St. $25 per child is required at time of registration.