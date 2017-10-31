Woman dies after being run over by car Saturday

A woman died after an motor vehicle accident on Saturday night on Bradley Street.

Police reported that about 9:27 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, officers responded to a residential house on Bradley Street after receiving a report that two females had been run over by a vehicle.

Upon police arrival, a 59 year old female was found trapped under the front driver’s side wheel of the vehicle. Several officers and civilians physically lifted the vehicle off of the female. The female was then transported to Hartford Hospital by Life Star for life threatening injuries.

She later died on Sunday morning.

The other female victim, who is 40 years old, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved was 35 year old Justine Cusick of Plainville who was uninjured in the accident.

As a result of the death, Cusick has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a Vehicle, misconduct with vehicle, assault in the third degree, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and unsafe backing.

This accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainville Police at (860)747-1616.