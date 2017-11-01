Miscellaneous listings, starting Nov. 3

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. George’s Pizza, 9 School St., Unionville. No charge. (860) 747-6043.

SOUTHINGTON

MULBERRY GARDENS OF SOUTHINGTON 8TH ANNUAL CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Variety of items. Baked goods. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

BRISTOL

THE 2017 ACE AWARDS TO HONOR CRAIG YARDE AND THE BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. Presented by the New England Carousel Museum and the Bristol Center for Arts and Culture. 6 p.m., hors d’oeuvres. 7 p.m., buffet. 8 p.m., awards ceremony. 9 p.m., performance. Followed by Ken Ferris and Friends performing. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411.

GLORIA DEI HOLIDAY FAIR. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring baked goods, a cookie walk, craft items, plants, books, attic treasurers, a raffle, lunch counter, apple pies. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. (860) 582-0629.

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home goods, books, collectibles, jewelry, linens, holiday decorations, baked goods, more. First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. Free admission. (860) 628-8121.

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

SOUTHINGTON

PHD’S PSYCHIC FAIR. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday Inn Express, 120 Laning St., Southington. Free admission. (860) 470-18106, www.ctpsychics.com

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

PLAINVILLE

INFORMATIONAL SESSION FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277. FosterCarePrograms@WheelerClinic.org

NOV. 8-9

BRISTOL

THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. United Way of West Central Connecticut, 440 North Main St., Suite D, Bristol. kcarmelich@uwwestcentralct.org

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

BRISTOL

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR. 9 a.m. Live music, sign the Veterans Roll of Honor, receive a token of appreciation for service. Hosted by Bob Montgomery, USMCR. Open to all who have served, families, friends, supporters. Register. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Bristol. (860) 584-7790. Free. Refreshments funded by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

OTHER

FAFSA HELP SESSIONS. 1 p.m., 6 p.m. For those who need help filing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Tunxis Community College, 300 Building Computer Lab, 271 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington. No reservation is needed. www.tunxis.edu/fafsa-help

NOV. 9, 25

PLAINVILLE

NOVEMBER MOVIE. 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and 1:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 25. “The Beguiled.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO SEE THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR WITH THE ROCKETTES. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, Southington. Departure time to be determined. Lunch at Carmine’s, rigatoni and broccoli and chicken marsala. $198, includes transportation, Radio City, Carmine’s, gratuity. (860) 621-8121, (860) 621-3024.

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-register but walk-ins welcome. For mail requests, write to Color Craze BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309.

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 11 p.m. Door prizes. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plainville. $1. lynn.damoboise@snet.net

BRISTOL

THE ST. ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. A large variety of crafter, food and fun. Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St., Bristol.

BIZARRE BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Juried holiday craft fair. Featuring items from artists and artisans. 30 exhibitors. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $1 admission and includes free carousel rides for children throughout the day. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

OTHER

CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. Avon Health Center, 652 West Avon Rd., $35 per table. (860) 321-2181.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

BRISTOL

CRAFT FAIR. To benefit the Bristol Central High School graduation party. Vendors needed. $25 per space you’re your own table. $30 for table. Reeddoreen@yahoo.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

OTHER

WOLCOTT LIBRARY CRAFT FAIR SEEKS CRAFTERS. Event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Single table with chairs, $30 each. Set up begins at 8 a.m. Wolcott Library, 469 Bound Line Rd., Wolcott. Space is limited. Esan210@yahoo.com, (203) 910-5238.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru NOV. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JOANNE NASSER OF WALLINGFORD. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room on the second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.