NOV. 3, 17

SOUTHINGTON

CHOICES COUNSELING SESSIONS FOCUSING ON MEDICARE BENEFIT OPTIONS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Memorial Campus, 81 Meriden Ave., conference room, Southington. RSVP. 1-877-424-4641.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

PLAINVILLE

KEEPING BALANCE AND STAYING FLEXIBLE. Presented by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 10 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.