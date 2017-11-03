Police blotter for Nov. 3

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 22:

Neysa V. Campos, 24, of 60 Newington Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, second degree threatening, and carrying or selling a dangerous weapon.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with third degree identity theft, credit card theft, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Kevin C. Bielwaski, 21, of 126 Laurel Ct., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury) and making a restricted turn.

Jessica Ramos, 27, of 517 Emmett St., Unit 22, Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, two counts of third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Dwayne Montgomery, 44, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 12, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Rafal K. Pierscinski, 39, of 95 Sycamore St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with third degree identity theft, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receiving goods from illegal use of a credit card, and sixth degree larceny.

James J. Peters, 47, of 13 Vance St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, second degree violation of conditions of release, and operating under suspension.

Johnathan Doyle, 30, homeless, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with violation of probation.

Lisa A. Hrenko, 43, of 114 S. Washington, Unit 18, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Edgar J. Soto, 19, of 289 Cherry St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree criminal mischief, three counts of second degree reckless endangerment, failure to drive right, and making an improper turn.

Arielle M. Mccray, 29, of 300 Main St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Steven Saunders, 38, of 92 W. Main St., Unit 39, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Justine E. Cusick, 35, of 92 W. Main St., Unit 34, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with second degree manslaughter with a vehicle, misconduct with a vehicle, third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, and unsafe backing.

Ryan Senick, 32, of 8 Woodside Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with violation of probation. In a second incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

William J. Decker III, 23, of no certain address, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree criminal mischief.