Woman opens new funeral home in town

Plainville will soon have its first locally-owned and operated funeral home in about 20 years.

Longtime funeral director Andrea Wasley is opening a 5,000 square-foot funeral home at 81 Broad St.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved the site plan for Wasley’s business, which recently broke ground. Local builder John Susco of the Susco Building Group will oversee the construction of Plainville Funeral Home, which is expected to open next spring.

Wasley, who currently works at Plantsville Funeral Home, said she is thrilled to open a business in her hometown.

“I’m really happy it’s finally happening,” said Wasley, who is a longtime member of the Plainville Rotary Club. “I wanted people to have the option of supporting a small business. Our town is very supportive of each other and small businesses.”

Wasley said the one-level funeral home will have a modern look and ADA accessibility, as well as two separate rooms for services, about 55 parking spaces and audio-visual features.

“It will be very spacious. More people are having services at the funeral home,” said Wasley, who was honored by the Queen Ann Nzinga Center in 2014. “I want to be able to accommodate large crowds and have the audio-visual capability to be able to do that.”

Wasley, who previously served as a funeral director and managing partner of Bailey Funeral Home, has over 20 years of providing services to local families during some of their most difficult times. A lifelong resident of Plainville, Wasley has marked her success as a licensed funeral director and embalmer.

Wasley began her career under the direction of Jim Bailey at Bailey Funeral Home, where she learned about the ethical and the personable part of a funeral director’s role.

When Bailey Funeral Home became affiliated with Carriage Services, Wasley said she learned about the business operations.

“I learned a lot. I spent almost half of my life there,” said Wasley. “What I took away there was the connections I made in my community and the families I’ve helped and worked with who still remain very close friends of mine.”

Wasley said the community support behind her over the past year-and-a-half has helped push her forward. In 2016, Wasley proposed to build a crematorium at 30-B Hayden Avenue, Unit C, but the Planning and Zoning Commission did not approve the site application.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Wasley. “I’m really happy to see progress ready to take place.”

