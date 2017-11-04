Program for seniors for experiencing ‘joy and peace during the holiday season’

Sign up for a free program designed to help you experience joy and peace during the holiday season. The Plainville Senior Center is offering “Happy Holidays?” on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Take time to enjoy the warmth of good company, treats, and the pleasure of planting bulbs that will soon flourish with your care, bringing beauty to the days ahead.

Presented by Touchpoints, this program is free.

Call the Senior Center to register at (860) 747-5728.