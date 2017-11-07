Election Day info for Plainville voters

Today is Election Day, and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The locations of the polling places are the following:
District 1:Linden St. Elementary School, 69 Linden St.
District 2:Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Can St.
District 3:Toffolon Elementary School, 145 Northwest Dr.
District 4:Wheeler Elementary School, 15 Cleveland Memorial Dr.
The ballot will include the following candidates for municipal offices:
Town Council: vote for any seven
Row A (Democratic Party): Robert Ciotto, Jesse Gnazzo, Christopher J. Wazorko, Rosemary Morante, Richard Ireland Jr.
Row B (Republican Party): Katherine M. Pugliese, Scott Saunders, Danny Carrier, Deb Tompkins, Ty Cox
Row C (Petitioning Candidate): Wayne L. Fish
Row D (Write-In Democratic Candidate): John Kisluk
Board of Education: vote for any four
Row A (Democratic Party): Rebecca Martinez, Kathleen Wells, Becky Tyrrell
Row B (Republican Party): Nicole Palmieri, Lori L. Consalvo, Andrea Saunders
Constables (vote for any four)
Row A (Democratic Party): Kathleen G. Michalik, Joe Klepacki, Jr., Cheryl M. Castonguay, Shelley C. Johnson
Row B (Republican Party): Roberta Lalama, Ezio Capozzi Jr., Joyce Schrey, Adam Bergenty
Library Trustees: Vote for any two
Row A (Democratic Party): Rebecca Ireland
Row B (Republican Party): Jay Steeves