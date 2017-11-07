Election Day info for Plainville voters

Today is Election Day, and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The locations of the polling places are the following:

District 1:Linden St. Elementary School, 69 Linden St.

District 2:Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Can St.

District 3:Toffolon Elementary School, 145 Northwest Dr.

District 4:Wheeler Elementary School, 15 Cleveland Memorial Dr.

The ballot will include the following candidates for municipal offices:

Town Council: vote for any seven

Row A (Democratic Party): Robert Ciotto, Jesse Gnazzo, Christopher J. Wazorko, Rosemary Morante, Richard Ireland Jr.

Row B (Republican Party): Katherine M. Pugliese, Scott Saunders, Danny Carrier, Deb Tompkins, Ty Cox

Row C (Petitioning Candidate): Wayne L. Fish

Row D (Write-In Democratic Candidate): John Kisluk

Board of Education: vote for any four

Row A (Democratic Party): Rebecca Martinez, Kathleen Wells, Becky Tyrrell

Row B (Republican Party): Nicole Palmieri, Lori L. Consalvo, Andrea Saunders

Constables (vote for any four)

Row A (Democratic Party): Kathleen G. Michalik, Joe Klepacki, Jr., Cheryl M. Castonguay, Shelley C. Johnson

Row B (Republican Party): Roberta Lalama, Ezio Capozzi Jr., Joyce Schrey, Adam Bergenty

Library Trustees: Vote for any two

Row A (Democratic Party): Rebecca Ireland

Row B (Republican Party): Jay Steeves