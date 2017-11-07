Election results are in: Republicans retain majority on Council

Plainville Republicans have retained the majority on the Town Council.

According to the unofficial results from the Plainville Registrar of Voters, Republican incumbent Kathy Pugliese took the lead with 1,745 votes. Republican incumbents Scott Saunders and Deb Tompkins also retained their Council seat with over 1550 votes. Although Republican incumbent Danny Carrier was not re-elected, Republican candidate Ty Cox won his council seat with 1,500 votes.

While Democratic incumbent Rosemary Morante retained her council seat with 1, 502 votes, Democratic newcomer Jesse Gnazzo won with 1,672 votes. Although Democratic candidate Robert Ciotto was not re-elected, Democratic incumbent Chris Wazorko retained his council seat with 1,598 votes.

On Tuesday, Plainville saw a total 25 percent voter turnout, just slightly lower than the last municipal election in 2015.

The ballot also included a petitioning candidate, Wayne Fish, who received 356 votes, and write-in candidate John Kisluk, who received 144 votes.

Meanwhile, two Republicans retained their seat on the Board of Education, including incumbent and current chairperson Andrea Saunders, who took the lead with 1,618 votes. Republican candidate Nicole Palmieri also retained her seat with 1,595 votes.

While Democratic incumbent Becky Tyrrell retained her seat with 1,566 votes, the board also brought a new Democrat on board. Kathy Wells won a seat on the Board of Education with 1,489 votes.

This year, the election also included open seats for the library trustee and constable positions. Democratic candidates Kathleen Michalik, Joseph Klepacki Jr., Cheryl Castonguay and Shelley Johnson all won a seat as constable. Republican candidates Roberta Lalama, Ezio Capozzi Jr. and Adam Bergenty also won a constable seat.

While Republican candidate Jay Steeves took the lead with 1,861 votes for the library trustee position, Democrat Rebecca Ireland received 1,779 votes.

The Plainville Registrar of Voters provided all of these numbers, which are preliminary numbers deemed unofficial until the state approves them. Stayed turned for a more detailed analysis in next week’s issue of The Plainville Observer.