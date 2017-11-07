Plane crash deaths of pilot, NASCAR driver ruled an accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A medical examiner has ruled the deaths of NASCAR driver Ted Christopher and an 81-year-old pilot in a Connecticut plane crash as accidental.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause.

Medical officials said Thursday the September deaths of 59-year-old Christopher and the plane’s pilot, Charles Dundas, were caused by blunt trauma. A toxicology report was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Dundas and Christopher were the only two aboard the plane when it crashed in North Branford. An NTSB report says the two had been flying together for over 10 years.

The plane took off from Plainville and was bound for New York’s Long Island.

Christopher had 131 wins, 109 SK Modified wins and nine SK Modified track championships during his career.