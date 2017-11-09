Leaves scheduled for collection

Leaves raked to the curbside will be collected through Dec. 2, weather permitting. Residents must have their leaves raked to the curbline as soon as possible. Leaves should be raked in a long row about 4 feet high and placed to the curbline not in the road. Piles must be free of tree branches, stones and car parts. Please do not wait until the final collection.

Central Area

West Main Street Area

Farmington Avenue Area

South End/Redstone Area

Shuttle Meadow Area

Arcadia Avenue Area

Metacomet Area

Northwest Area

Unionville Avenue Area

Areas are subject to change.

Every effort will be made to keep you informed as to the progress of the operations and any questions should be directed to the Public Works Office Monday to Wednesday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at (860) 793-0221 ext 208.

Please be sure to rake your leaves to the curbline as early as possible. Only leaves will be picked up. No sticks or stones. Bagged leaves are not collected. If your street has an island, please do not put your leaves on the island. The Drop-Off Center’s hours will be extended for the month of November for LEAVES ONLY. Hours for November: Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for leaf and regular trash disposal and Monday to Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. Leaf disposal only.