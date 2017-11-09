Miscellaneous listings, starting Nov. 10

NOV. 10, 11

PLAINVILLE

2017 HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR. Friday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, regular or German potato salad, chicken salad sandwiches, pecan pie cupcakes, other desserts. Handmade crafts and ornaments, white elephant sale, gift baskets. Home baked goods: Cookies, brownies, cakes and pies. Saturday, Swedish rolls. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville.

ANNUAL SNOWFLAKE FAIR. Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters, vendors, baked goods, candy, silent auction. The Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Free admission. (860) 747-1901. churchoffice@uccplainville.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

BRISTOL

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY. 11 a.m. Held by American Legion Post 2, West Bristol School, Bristol. Light lunch follows.

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY. 12 p.m. Held by American Legion Post 209. Quinlan Park, Forestville.

VETERANS DAY SERVICE. 10:15 a.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol.

THE AGAPE HOUSE CLOTHING DRIVE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collecting clothing, toys, housewares, books, electronic items, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, handbags, and sports equipment. Bridge Community Church parking lot, 43 School St., Bristol.

DANCES OF WORLD WAR I. 2 p.m. Marc Casslar and Martha Griffin of the Vintage Dance Society of Connecticut will be performing dances of the First World War. Special event is co-sponsored by the Bristol Historical Society and the Memorial Military Museum. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 for adults and includes the Military Museum admission, which will be open that day. Free to children, who are invited to attend. Refreshments.

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

BRISTOL

VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. Held by American Legion Post 2. American Legion Post 2, Hooker Court, Bristol.

VETERANS DAY DINNER. 4 p.m. Hillside Community Church, Bristol. RSVP. (860) 302-8190, (860) 302-6820.

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

BRISTOL

STYLES OF ARCHITECTURE. 7 p.m. Steve Vastola, Bristol Historical Society board member, will give presentation on identifying different architectural styles, with focus on residential and local styles. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Free to members. $5 for non-members. Refreshments.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO SEE THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR WITH THE ROCKETTES. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, Southington. Departure time to be determined. Lunch at Carmine’s, rigatoni and broccoli and chicken marsala. $198, includes transportation, Radio City, Carmine’s, gratuity. (860) 621-8121, (860) 621-3024.

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-register but walk-ins welcome. For mail requests, write to Color Craze BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309.

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 11 p.m. Door prizes. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plainville. $1. lynn.damoboise@snet.net

BRISTOL

THE ST. ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. A large variety of crafter, food and fun. Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St., Bristol.

BIZARRE BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Juried holiday craft fair. Featuring items from artists and artisans. 30 exhibitors. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $1 admission and includes free carousel rides for children throughout the day. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

PLAINVILLE

THE ART LEAGUE OF PLAINVILLE IS SPONSORING AN EXHIBIT OF FINE ART. Reception, Nov. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Art is provided by the Advanced Painting class of senior members taught by Pat Mottola at the Calendar House. The paintings will be on display throughout November. Also included in the exhibition are poems written by students in Pat’s Poetry Class these “Ekphrastic” poems were inspired by the artworks on display by these artists. The poems will be read at the Nov. 18 reception. Refreshments. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Free.

OTHER

CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. Avon Health Center, 652 West Avon Rd., $35 per table. (860) 321-2181.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

PLAINVILLE

NOVEMBER MOVIE. 1:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 25. “The Beguiled.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Take a walk and after go to lunch nearby. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

BRISTOL

CRAFT FAIR. To benefit the Bristol Central High School graduation party. Vendors needed. $25 per space you’re your own table. $30 for table. Reeddoreen@yahoo.com

HOLIDAY HOUSE ON THE HILL TOUR. Presented by Quota Club. Return popular holiday event. Tickets available soon.

PLAINVILLE

TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLET MALL IN MASSACHUSETTS. Held by the Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pick up and drop off at Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. $43, includes transportation to and from, bus driver’s tip, BINGO, movie more. Contact, Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06489. Make checks payable to the Woman’s Club of Plainville.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

OTHER

WOLCOTT LIBRARY CRAFT FAIR SEEKS CRAFTERS. Event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Single table with chairs, $30 each. Set up begins at 8 a.m. Wolcott Library, 469 Bound Line Rd., Wolcott. Space is limited. Esan210@yahoo.com, (203) 910-5238.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru NOV. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JOANNE NASSER OF WALLINGFORD. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room on the second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.