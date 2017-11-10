Police blotter for Nov. 10

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 5:
- Christopher Agustin, 20, of 4 E. Main St., Unit 2C, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.
- Cole J. Mercier, 24, of 55 Russel Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Casandra R. Kadish, 22, of 55 Russel Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Artuo Dascanio, 52, of 8 McKernan Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 1 and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny.
- Barry M. DiBenedetto, 63, of unknown address was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jared S. Boucher, 18, of 7 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with misconduct with vehicle, reckless driving, and first degree reckless endangerment.
- Refik J. Tartici, 18, of 86 Twining St., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and control signal violation.
- Dylan N. Martin, 25, of 189 King St., Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Melissa K. Ouellette, 28, of 64 Welch St., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Sara A. Petrucci, 21, of 76 Woodford Ave., Unit 2F, Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Grzegorz Bak, 35, of 167 Tomlinson Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Kevin M. Corriveau, 35, of 145 Meriline Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and driving unreasonably fast.
- Evan A. Dawidowicz, 22, of 44 Vineyard Ln., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury), failure to drive right, improper turn, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Robert W. Carrillo, 67, of 13 Pearl St., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order. In two separate incidents, he was charged with violation of probation.
- Ana B. Ramos, 40, of 28 Short St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Emily A. Hitt, 23, of 38 Bingham St., Unit 3, Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and a control signal violation.
- Evan R. Mccue, 31, of 43 Willis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, illegal possession of alprazolam, and illegal possession of fentanyl.
- Jhensen Viera, 18, of 75 Martin Luther King, Unit 610, New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.