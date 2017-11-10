Police blotter for Nov. 10

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 5:

Christopher Agustin, 20, of 4 E. Main St., Unit 2C, Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

Cole J. Mercier, 24, of 55 Russel Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Casandra R. Kadish, 22, of 55 Russel Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Artuo Dascanio, 52, of 8 McKernan Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 1 and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny.

Barry M. DiBenedetto, 63, of unknown address was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jared S. Boucher, 18, of 7 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with misconduct with vehicle, reckless driving, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Refik J. Tartici, 18, of 86 Twining St., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and control signal violation.

Dylan N. Martin, 25, of 189 King St., Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Melissa K. Ouellette, 28, of 64 Welch St., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Sara A. Petrucci, 21, of 76 Woodford Ave., Unit 2F, Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Grzegorz Bak, 35, of 167 Tomlinson Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Kevin M. Corriveau, 35, of 145 Meriline Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and driving unreasonably fast.

Evan A. Dawidowicz, 22, of 44 Vineyard Ln., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury), failure to drive right, improper turn, and third degree criminal mischief.

Robert W. Carrillo, 67, of 13 Pearl St., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order. In two separate incidents, he was charged with violation of probation.

Ana B. Ramos, 40, of 28 Short St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Emily A. Hitt, 23, of 38 Bingham St., Unit 3, Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and a control signal violation.

Evan R. Mccue, 31, of 43 Willis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, illegal possession of alprazolam, and illegal possession of fentanyl.

Jhensen Viera, 18, of 75 Martin Luther King, Unit 610, New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.