Blue Devils make it 4 straight

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The streak continues for the Blue Devils football team as they ran their record to 5-4 on the season winning their fourth in a row last Saturday 28-21 over Avon.

Junior quarterback Frank Griffin had a hand in on all of the scores rushing for 43 yards and two touchdowns and passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The Plainville defense came up with one big play after another to hold of the Falcons, who controlled the game clock running off 59 plays to only 33 for the Blue Devils.

Alex Hernandez, Denzyl Rosado, Sam Lestini, and Kanyon Adams came up with fumble recoveries to slow down Avon and Christian Collin made an interception that allowed Plainville to run out the clock securing the victory.

“Avon was able to establish the run,” said Plainville head coach Tim Shea. “Our defense bent but we didn’t break. And when we had to we came up with the big play. Five fumbles and an interception to seal the game in the last minute.”

Plainville came right out and got the Falcons’ attention when Griffin (8 of 15 passing for 144 yards, two touchdowns) found Brady Callahan on a 55 yard pass play for a touchdown two minutes into the game.

Avon quarterback Dylan Burgos (three touchdown runs) rambled into the end zone from eight yards out to tie the game at 7-7. Burgos again hit pay dirt from nine yards out on the final play of the first quarter to put the Falcons on top 14-7.

“It was a tough game,” said Griffin. “Both teams were battling for the win. But once again our defense came up with some big plays and we were able to get the lead back. That gave us momentum going into the second half.”

Things started to turn around for the Blue Devils when Avon fumbled a punt early in the second quarter. Griffin scored on an 11 yard run and Mason Sarra (four extra points) split the uprights to tie the game at 14-14 with 11minutes left in the half.

With two and a half minutes remaining before the break Griffin hit Jailen Lindsey on a three yard pass to give the Blue Devils a 21-14 advantage at the half.

“Our defense did a great job attacking the ball and gang tackling,” said Shea. “We didn’t have a whole lot of yards offensively as we only ran 33 plays. But we made it count and Frank (Griffin) is turning into a go to player and he is still getting better.”

Both teams came out in the second half and struggled to move the ball. It was turning into a defensive battle until about a minute left in the third quarter when Burgos scampered into the end zone from 15 yards out to tie the game for Avon at 21-21.

“It was a real back and forth kind of game,” said Griffin. “Fortunately our defense came up with the turnovers that changed the game. We stopped them forcing a punt late in the fourth quarter. After we made a couple of long runs I ran it in and that was an awesome feeling to take over the lead again.”

With two and a half minutes to play Griffin finished off a drive going three yards into the end zone accounting for his fourth touchdown of the game putting the blue Devils on top 28-21.

The Falcons had one more chance at it and were moving the ball until Collin made a game saving interception. That allowed Griffin to take a knee and run the final seconds off the clock preserving the 28-21 win.

Plainville will be off this week and finish the season at home on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. hosting the Farmington Indians.