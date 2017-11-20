Funeral directors collecting items for Operation ELF

For 12 years, the funeral directors and suppliers of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association have made personal contributions of gift cards, unwrapped toys, and funds for the Connecticut National Guard’s Operation ELF (Embracing Lonely Families) holiday effort. This year, from now until Wednesday, Dec. 6th, three dozen local funeral homes across Connecticut also will welcome donations from the public and will bring them to Operation ELF, which assists military families who have a loved one in the deployment cycle this holiday season.

In addition, on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can drop off gift cards and unwrapped toys to CFDA’s Annual Convention at the Radisson Cromwell Hotel at 100 Berlin Rd. (Rt. 372) in Cromwell.

All gift cards, unwrapped toys and funds collected by the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association will be delivered directly to Operation ELF, which assists the families of Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen who are deployed during the holidays, and provides a wide range of support to military families throughout the year. Especially needed are gift cards of any dollar value to grocery, department stores, home supply stores, gas stations, and pharmacies, as well as unwrapped toys for young people of any age.

Donations to the following area CFDA Funeral Homes may be dropped off during regular business hours

Bristol: Funk Funeral Home at 35 Bellevue Ave., (860)583-4107.

Plainville: Bailey Funeral Home at 48 Broad St., 860-747-2295.