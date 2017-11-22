Miscellaneous listings, starting Nov. 24

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

PLAINVILLE

NOVEMBER MOVIE. 1:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 25. “The Beguiled.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

BRISTOL

125TH ANNIVERSARY EXHIBIT OF BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY. 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Followed by a short tour of points of historical interest in the library and light refreshments on the lower level. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2005.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Take a walk and after go to lunch nearby. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Take a walk and go out to lunch after. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, NOV. 27

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. 6:30 p.m. Library will supply coloring pages, markers, and colored pencils or attendees can bring their own. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

PLAINVILLE

TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLET MALL IN MASSACHUSETTS. Held by the Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pick up and drop off at Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. $43, includes transportation to and from, bus driver’s tip, BINGO, movie more. Contact, Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06489. Make checks payable to the Woman’s Club of Plainville.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru NOV. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JOANNE NASSER OF WALLINGFORD. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room on the second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.