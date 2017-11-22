Program on opioids and Naloxone presented by Wheeler Clinic Dec. 14

Wheeler Clinic’s Connecticut Clearinghouse will host a “Community Educational Forum on Opioids and Naloxone” on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 334 Farmington Ave., Plainville, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Connecticut Clearinghouse’s Program Manager Aisha Hamid, MPH, CPS, CHES, will discuss the current opioid epidemic in Connecticut and nationally. The presentation will include information on how to obtain Naloxone/Narcan, a medication used to save lives by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose. Hamid also wil discuss the safe storage and disposal of medications as well as statewide efforts to address the opioid crisis.

“This is an excellent opportunity for community members to learn more about the opioid crisis and to get helpful information and valuable free Connecticut Clearinghouse resources,” said Hamid. “It is important that everyone in the community is well-informed on this issue, and we encourage people to attend. Forums such as this also help to dispel myths and reduce stigma regarding opioids and substance use.”

Pre-registration is requested (but not required) at www.ctclearinghouse.org or by calling (800)232-4424.