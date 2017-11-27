Leaf collection continues till Dec. 8

Leaf collection in the Town of Plainville will be extended until Dec. 8 weather permitting. Listed below is the schedule of areas to be covered on the first collection (schedule of areas are subject to change):
Central Area
West Main Street Area
Farmington Avenue Area
South End/Red Stone Hill Area
Shuttle Meadow Area
Arcadia Avenue Area
Metacomet Area
Northwest Area
Unionville Avenue Area
Every effort will be made to keep you informed as to the progress of the operation. If you have any questions, call the Public Works department at (860)793-0221 ext. 208 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Be sure to rake your leaves to the curbline as early as possible. Grass clipping will not be collected, only leaves. No sticks or stones. If your street has an island on it, please do not put your leaves on the island. Bagged leaves will not be collected at curbside. You can bring them to the Drop-Off Center on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 9. During the month of November, the drop-off center will be opened Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. for leaves only.