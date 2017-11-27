Leaf collection continues till Dec. 8

Leaf collection in the Town of Plainville will be extended until Dec. 8 weather permitting. Listed below is the schedule of areas to be covered on the first collection (schedule of areas are subject to change):

Central Area

West Main Street Area

Farmington Avenue Area

South End/Red Stone Hill Area

Shuttle Meadow Area

Arcadia Avenue Area

Metacomet Area

Northwest Area

Unionville Avenue Area

Every effort will be made to keep you informed as to the progress of the operation. If you have any questions, call the Public Works department at (860)793-0221 ext. 208 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.