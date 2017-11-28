Stuff a Cruiser set for Dec. 9

The Plainville Police Department will be holding the 8th Annual Stuff a Plainville Police Cruiser with Gifts” to be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Connecticut Commons Shopping Plaza in Plainville for the purpose of collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothes, gift cards and donations to benefit the local chapter of The Salvation Army. Off duty Plainville Officers will staff this event to collect these donations from the public.

Any questions or requests for additional information can be directed to Detective Jamie Fenn at (860) 747-1616 x265.