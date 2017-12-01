Obituaries: Prudence Albert

Prudence (Coneita) Albert, 81, of Plainville passed away November 26, 2017 at Yale New Haven Hospital, she was the widow of Real A. Albert.

Prudence was born in Bristol on September 24, 1936, daughter of the late Daniel and Grace (Ferro) Coneita. She worked for many years at various manufacturing companies in the Bristol area. She loved to crochet, sew and knit. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed making gifts for her friends and family.

She leaves behind a sister, Patricia Stone and her husband David. 4 nieces and their spouses, Sabrina (Chris), Daphne (Karl), Peyton (Mark) and Dana (Tim), plus 6 great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her extended family and dear friends from Victorian Gardens (AKA Belle Marie Senior Living) where she resided for 16 years.

Service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of arrangements. www.Dunnfh.com