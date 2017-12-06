Kids listings, starting Dec. 8

DEC. 8-10

OTHER

‘ANNIE JR.’ Friday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Performed by New Britain Youth Theater. Musical stars over 50 children ages 5 to 18 from throughout Connecticut. Holmes Elementary school, 2150 Stanley St., New Britain. $13 for adults. $11 for children, students, and seniors. (860) 515-8115. www.NBYT.org

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

BRISTOL

NETFLIX BINGE AFTERNOON. 12 p.m. Put your binge watching skills to use. Vote on episodes to watch on the big screen. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Popcorn served. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2020, www.BristolLib.com

AMERICAN GIRL EVENT. MEET KAYA. 10 a.m. Tales, crafts, more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. www.BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

BRISTOL

CRAFT NIGHT. 5:30 p.m. What can you create with paint, glitter, glue, markers, and clothes pins. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2020. www.BristolLib.com

NOW thru DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.