Train derails; major town arteries closed, plan for detours

Plainville police reported this morning via Facebook that a train has derailed in town Friday morning.

“Rt 10, East Street is closed between Woodford Ave and New Britain Ave

“Rt 372, East Main Street is closed between Pine Street and New Britain Ave

“Traffic north bound can take Woodford Ave east to Crooked Street to New Britain Ave to Rt 10 North

“Traffic south bound can take either Northwest Dr to Rt 177 south or New Britain Ave east to Crooked Street to Woodford Ave back to Rt 10 south

“The cars DID NOT fall over, the train just came off the tracks”