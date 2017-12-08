Time to take a stroll and celebrate

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Town of Plainville is gearing up for the annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Stroll, set for Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9. Downtown businesses have tons of activities planned to get residents into the holiday spirit.

“This event is always a lot of fun,” said one of the key organizers, Terri Battaglia of River Wellness Community. “It brings a lot of smiles to people and brings friends and families together to celebrate the start of the season.”

The tree lighting will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday with caroling and some words from Plainville officials and organizers of the event. Toffolon Elementary School student Noah Olson will turn on the lights, and call for Santa.

The Holiday Stroll connects a line of 15 downtown businesses and includes three outside businesses in Plainville. Guests are given a map to travel with. Each business on the stroll has decked their halls with holiday spirit, and has activities planned for visitors. Get a stamp from each business on the map and enter into the raffle. Get stamps from the three outer businesses and double your chances in the raffle.

The 15-business stroll starts on the corner of Pierce Street and West Main Street, travels down West main St., and turns down Whiting Street.

“The nice thing about this is that our downtown businesses are coming together and are helping to really propel this event,” said Battaglia. “It’s a synergy of all these groups.”

Not only are individual businesses putting on activities of their own, but there are special events planned throughout the path of the stroll. On Friday night, see Plainville High School’s band and chorus along with a horse drawn wagon at Bolo. See the “reindeer goats” from Bradley Mountain Farm on Saturday, along with an Elvis tribute, caroling by Kids in the Middle from the middle school, Brian the Lion from Plainville’s Lion Club and more.

To participate in the raffle, completed and stamped maps must be turned in to any of the businesses along the stroll by 4 p.m. on Saturday. Raffle winners will be drawn at random and notified on Dec. 11.

Participating businesses include, in order that they appear on the map: Euro Homecare, River Wellness, Cauldron’s Flame, Lil’ Plant Shop, 50 West, Main St. Diner, Jeff Brown Insurance, Martel, Refurnish, Bolo, Chestnuts, Award Kitchen & Bath, Flipping and Stones, El Paso and Holy Trinity Church. The three businesses that are outside of downtown are Hook and Arrow, Plainville Library (Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and Harmony Massage & Spa.

For more information on activities and the raffle, visit the Facebook event page “Plainville Tree Lighting and Holiday Stroll.”