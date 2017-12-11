Holiday schedule for municipal services

The Town of Plainville offices will observe the following hours: Friday, Dec. 22, the Municipal Center and Senior Center will be closed. The library will close at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and will also be closed Saturday, Dec. 23. Monday, Dec. 25, all offices will be closed.

The Senior Center will be open for their 43rd annual Christmas Dinner for members on Monday, Dec. 25, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Please call the Senior Center at (860)747-5728 for reservations.

On Friday, Dec. 29, the Municipal Center and Senior Center will be closed. The library will close at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 and will also be closed Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, all offices will be closed.

There will be regular refuse and recycling collection on Friday, Dec. 22. There will be no collection Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1.

Both of those collections will be delayed one day for both weeks. Collections will run from Tuesday through Saturday both weeks.