Obituaries: Connor Wayne Albert, 10

Connor Wayne Albert, 10, of Bristol, passed away surrounded by his loving family at CT Children’s Medical Center on Monday (December 11, 2017). Connor was born in New Britain on February 9, 2007 to Wayne and Kelly (Brown) Albert.

Connor loved all things sports. He was a huge Red Sox and Bruins fan. Connor was part of the Wesleyan Men’s Ice Hockey Team through Team Impact and had the wonderful opportunity to be a part of the team with some of the best guys he’s ever known. He admired every single one of them. He was also a member of Extreme Karate and was recently awarded his honorary black belt. In addition to his love for professional baseball, Connor also loved playing for McCabe Waters Little League. Connor also enjoyed basketball which he played through Hillside Upward program.

In addition to his parents Connor is survived by his sister: Ava Albert of Bristol; paternal grandmother: Suzanne Albert of Bristol; maternal grandparents: Walter and Laurelee Brown of Oakland Park, FL; maternal great-grandmother: Eugenia Keough Williamson of Holyoke, MA; aunts and uncles: Jennifer and Michael O’Dea of Cheshire, Douglas and Claudia Brown of Ashland, MA; Christopher and Katie Brown of New Milford, Brian Brown of Stamford, Kevin and Sarah Albert of Plainville; and cousins: Hannah, Caroline, and Liam O’Dea, Erica and Alissa Brown, Quinten Brown. Connor also leaves behind an amazing family of students and staff at South Side School, his CCMC Family including some of the best nurses ever! He also leaves behind many, many friends who he loved unconditionally. Connor was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather and his wife: Maurice and Armande Albert.