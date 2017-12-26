Recreation Department begins registration for Winter/Spring programming

The Winter/Spring program registration is starting on Thursday; Jan. 4 at the Recreation Office at 50 Whiting St. The Recreation Office hours are Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday registration will be held on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Recreational programs are offered for youth and adults. Youth activities include: ski/snowboard lessons for grades 3 to 8; Fit and Fantastic for grades 6-8; Girls Volleyball for grades 5-8; Open Gym for for ages 3-6; Kidz-R-Size Plus for for ages 3 1/2 to 6; Recreation Gymnastics for for ages 1 to 6; Wheeler Gymnastics for for ages 1-6l Tumble Time Gymnastics for for ages 1-6; Dance Tunes for for ages 3 and 4; Contemporary Dance for for ages 5-8 and for ages 9-12; Water Safety Instruction for ages 16 and up; Lifeguard Training for age 15 and Up; Parent and Child Aquatics for ages 6 months -5 years; and Red Cross Swim Instruction; Individual Swim Lessons; Diving for ages 9-14; and Birthday Parties for ages 2-5.

Adult programs include: Adult Swim Instruction; Water Aerobics; Zumba; Recreational Co-ed Volleyball; Ethel Yoga; Golf Clinic; Men’s Basketball; Plainville Wind Ensemble; Men’s Over 30 Basketball; Introduction to Tap Dance; Fiddle Work Shop; and Dog Training Session.

Fee payment must accompany registration for programs carrying a charge. To obtain further information, call the Recreation Department at (860)747-6022.