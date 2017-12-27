Obituaries: Richard P. Marchetti

Richard P. Marchetti, 83, of Plainville, loving husband for 57 years of Josephine (Rungi) Marchetti, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday (December 24, 2017).

Richard was born on April 1, 1934 in Plainville to the late Charles and Clara (Schmidt) Marchetti. After high school Richard joined the U.S. Army where he served loyally and faithfully until being honorably discharged. Upon returning home he spent his career working as the District Manager for the Hartford Courant for over 35 years. When he wasn’t working, Richard enjoyed sports; he was an avid Red Sox and UCONN fan. He kept busy spending his time gardening, cooking, frequenting tag sales, collecting antiques, and his daily crossword puzzles. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending his time with his three grandchildren who brought him much joy. He was a member of Bethel Christian Church. Richard was a man full of faith, integrity and kindness. He was loving and supportive to all who knew him. We take great comfort knowing he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Amy Marchetti; two daughters and two sons-in-law: Lisa and Ray Antonson, Laura and Tony DaSilva; three grandchildren: Chelsea, Rebecca, David; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Anne Stasiewski, Betty and John DiNello, Judy and John Hitchner; Josephine’s sister and brother-in-law: Geraldine and Gerry Massarelli, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was pre-deceased by his brother: Frank Marchetti; two sisters: Hilda Sisti, Ginger Delfino, and Josephine’s sister and brother-in-law: Lorraine and Bob Wayton.

A memorial service will be celebrated at Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Thursday (December 28, 2017) at 11 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Wednesday (December 27, 2017) between 4 and 7 PM. Please visit Richard’s memorial website at www.FUNFUNERALHOME.com